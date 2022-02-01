Dr. Wesley Cowan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Cowan, DMD
Overview
Dr. Wesley Cowan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Locations
Dr Wesley Cowan Dmd15415 N DALE MABRY HWY, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 261-4037
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a dentist since I was 18. He finally retired. I looked at reviews and made an appointment with Dr. Cowan. I am so happy I did! Gets you right in when you have an emergency - tooth broke off. He and his staff are wonderful. He has offered proper and practical solutions to dental problems.
About Dr. Wesley Cowan, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowan accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowan speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.