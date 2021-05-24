Dr. Wesley Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wesley Clark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with New Orleans East Hospital and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Clark works at
Jefferson Orthopedic Clinic920 AVENUE B, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6804Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
West Bank Surgery Center3704 Lapalco Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058 Directions (504) 207-5320
Hospital Affiliations
- New Orleans East Hospital
- West Jefferson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Clark replaced my left hip dec 4 2020. The surgery started about 7 am.At approx 10 am I walked 50 ft. to the bathroom.I was able to leave the surgery center at 12:30 pm and was home (100mi.) by 3 pm.I was driving 8 days later.By the 14 day I was using cane.I could provide more history,but truly if I ever need my right hip replaced Dr Clark has mechanical skill to make such scary surgery a welcome event.My only caution would be pain meds.You will Need approx. 50mg per day tapering down to 0 at 60 days.(0xycodone).I am 65 yr old.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.