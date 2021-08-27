Dr. Wesley Chou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Chou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wesley Chou, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center|University Il College Med Urbana
Dr. Chou works at
Locations
Graves-Gilbert Clinic201 Park St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 276-7998Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- The Medical Center At Scottsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chou was very kind and thorough in his assessment of my condition. He fully answered every question, completely explained and offered treatment options and ordered follow up test to confirm his diagnosis. His prescriptions for treatment of my problem have already shown tremendous results. I have nothing but the highest respect and regard for Dr. Chou.
About Dr. Wesley Chou, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1841294717
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center|University Il College Med Urbana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chou works at
Dr. Chou has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chou. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chou.
