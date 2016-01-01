Dr. Wesley Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Chambers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wesley Chambers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Crandall M. Chambers, M.D.811 22nd St, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 323-1054
About Dr. Wesley Chambers, MD
- 13 years of experience
Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chambers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chambers works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.