Overview

Dr. Wesley Blackwood, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Blackwood works at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Cardiology in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.