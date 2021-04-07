Dr. Wesley Blackwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Blackwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wesley Blackwood, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Macon1062 Forsyth St Ste 3A, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (404) 256-2593Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Very personable. Explains all questions and talks to the patient, when of age ,and not over him or her. Explains tests and results.
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Medical College of Georgia
- Medical College of Georgia
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Pediatric Cardiology
