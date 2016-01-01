Dr. Wesley Barry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Barry, MD
Dr. Wesley Barry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Baptist Medical Center South - Crossbridge2105 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 265-9225
Advanced Surgical Associates PC1722 Pine St Ste 904, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 265-9225
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1477662617
- Charity Hosp
- USPHS Hosp
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
Dr. Barry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barry works at
Dr. Barry has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.