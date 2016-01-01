Overview

Dr. Wesley Barry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Barry works at BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER SOUTH in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.