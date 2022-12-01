Overview

Dr. Wesley Acker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Acker works at Texas Health Family Care in Rockwall, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.