Dr. Wes Powell, MD
Dr. Wes Powell, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Wes Powell Md950 S Arroyo Pkwy Fl 3, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 765-6944
- Huntington Hospital
Dr Powell had treated me at Hungtington Hospital when I had needed to get my gallbladder removed during a time I was working for cash at a liquor store with a racist boss that wanted me to think he was my friend. I was worried about doing anything legally with Huntington because of what happened with my gallbladder because it might hurt my boss's legacy. I really did not like how I was treated at Huntington but I always remembered Wes, I was on a ton of drugs and didn't remember much care from a single person other than Wes, and even after i was discharged he let me come to his office completely free and MADE SURE I was okay. Powell is a VERY caring man and apparently just as good a doctor. I don't know what happened with my gallbladder, but at least I know someone cared about me. Thank you very much.
- Bariatric Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1861441925
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
