Dr. Wes Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Wes Lee, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sonoma Valley Hospital.
Locations
St. Joseph Health Medical Group3555 ROUND BARN CIR, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 528-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Petaluma Valley Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee is very considerate and explains everything very well. I have seen him numerous times and makes you feel at ease. He is also very knowledgeable. I have a high confidence in him.
About Dr. Wes Lee, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1376633149
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Anemia, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
