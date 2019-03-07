Overview

Dr. Wes Arlein, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.



Dr. Arlein works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.