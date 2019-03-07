Dr. Wes Arlein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arlein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wes Arlein, MD
Overview
Dr. Wes Arlein, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.
Locations
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group6140 W Curtisian Ave, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 367-6575
Hospital Affiliations
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arlein and his staff have been excellent. They’ve gotten back to me each time they said they would. Dr. Arlein explains things in a realistic and professional manner but also in a way that someone not in the medical profession can understand. After two years and three doctors, I’m excited to finally be getting an ongoing vascular issue in my legs corrected.
About Dr. Wes Arlein, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770529240
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arlein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arlein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arlein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Arlein has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arlein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Arlein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arlein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arlein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arlein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.