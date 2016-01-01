Dr. Ju has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werner Ju, MD
Overview
Dr. Werner Ju, MD is a Dermatologist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Ju works at
Locations
Mills Square Pharmacy11 S San Mateo Dr, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 344-7546
Stanley Young MD Inc50 S San Mateo Dr Ste 380, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 344-7546
- 3 13847 E 14th St Ste 218, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 483-0313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Werner Ju, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1114953841
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ju works at
Dr. Ju has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ju speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ju.
