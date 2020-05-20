Dr. Werner Doyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Werner Doyle, MD
Overview
Dr. Werner Doyle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Doyle works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Neurosurgery Associates530 1st Ave Ste 7W, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 558-0804
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doyle?
Dr Doyle is phenomenal! My son had his surgery on Oct 28,2019 left temporal lobectomy. No seizures since then. Great bed side manners sweetest doctor you will ever meet . Surgery was 8 hours till about 8 pm came in next morning at 630 am to check on him. Allison his nurse is the best always there to answer any questions I had great team!!! Thank you Dr Doyle and his team
About Dr. Werner Doyle, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1164534301
Education & Certifications
- Yale Med Sch
- NY U
- Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doyle works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.