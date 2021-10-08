Dr. Werner Cadera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cadera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Werner Cadera, MD
Overview
Dr. Werner Cadera, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with Ind U-Purdue U
Locations
Northwest Eye Surgeons10330 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 528-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Eye Surgeons1306 Roosevelt Ave, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Directions (360) 428-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cadera is the best. He immediately saw the problem that other doctors hadn't seen.
About Dr. Werner Cadera, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ind U-Purdue U
- University of Western Ontario
- Victoria Hosp
- University of Windsor
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Cadera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cadera accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cadera has seen patients for Diplopia, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cadera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cadera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cadera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cadera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cadera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.