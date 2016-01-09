Dr. Wenyu Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wenyu Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wenyu Huang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Beijing Medical University (China) and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Nmg - Med Specialty Endocrine Rheum675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8628
Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7647
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huang was the kind of endocrinologist I look for. He's extremely knowledgeable and explains everything. He may not be the most warm doctor, and I don't need him to sugar coat anything, so that was fine with me. He found a lump on my thyroid that was malignant, was more than gracious when I told him I'd do my treatment at a different hospital due to my oncologist and surgeon being there, and then with open arms accepted me visiting again for a second opinion. I have faith in his recommendatio
About Dr. Wenyu Huang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1194989491
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Beijing Medical University (China)
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
