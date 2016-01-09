See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Wenyu Huang, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wenyu Huang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Beijing Medical University (China) and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Huang works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Female Infertility and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nmg - Med Specialty Endocrine Rheum
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8628
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology
    2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7647

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypogonadism
Female Infertility
Thyroid Goiter
Hypogonadism
Female Infertility
Thyroid Goiter

Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Crisis Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • The Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 09, 2016
    Dr. Huang was the kind of endocrinologist I look for. He's extremely knowledgeable and explains everything. He may not be the most warm doctor, and I don't need him to sugar coat anything, so that was fine with me. He found a lump on my thyroid that was malignant, was more than gracious when I told him I'd do my treatment at a different hospital due to my oncologist and surgeon being there, and then with open arms accepted me visiting again for a second opinion. I have faith in his recommendatio
    — Jan 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wenyu Huang, MD
    About Dr. Wenyu Huang, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Dutch
    • 1194989491
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    • Beijing Medical University (China)
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
