Dr. Wenyin Shi, PHD

Radiation Oncology
4.9 (196)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wenyin Shi, PHD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Shi works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Brain Cancer
Brain Tumor
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Brain Cancer
Brain Tumor

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 196 ratings
Patient Ratings (196)
5 Star
(176)
4 Star
(15)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 24, 2021
Excellent communication skills, explaining the disease process, treatment and expectation of any possible side effect to the procedure. Ive met with him in a office setting as well as treatment. Very professional
— Aug 24, 2021
About Dr. Wenyin Shi, PHD

  • Radiation Oncology
  • 26 years of experience
  • English, Chinese
  • 1821178690
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
  • Huashan Hospital
  • Shanghai Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wenyin Shi, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shi works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Shi’s profile.

196 patients have reviewed Dr. Shi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shi.

