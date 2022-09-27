Dr. Wenwu Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wenwu Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wenwu Zhang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Medical College of Wuhan University and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and Minden Medical Center.
Locations
Willis-Knighton Cardiology2727 Hearne Ave Ste 301, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Minden102 S Monroe St Ste B, Minden, LA 71055 Directions
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Pierremont8001 Youree Dr Ste 740, Shreveport, LA 71115 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Vivian1003 S Spruce St, Vivian, LA 71082 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Minden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
All the staff very professional. Dr Zhang reviewed recent stent placements and answered my questions
About Dr. Wenwu Zhang, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- LSU Health Sciences Ctr
- Medical College of Wuhan University
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zhang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.