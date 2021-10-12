Overview

Dr. Wentian Huang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Sun Yat-Sen University Of Med Sci, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Huang works at Wentian Huang, MD, PhD, P.C. in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.