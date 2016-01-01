Dr. Wensong Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wensong Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wensong Li, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their residency with Maimonides Medical Center
Dr. Li works at
Locations
-
1
United Interventional Pain Mgmt.4235 Main St Ste 3A, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 886-7246Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Wensong Li Medicine PC757 60th St # 7FL, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 567-7246Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wensong Li, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1437146743
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
