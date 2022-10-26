Dr. Wenqiang Tian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wenqiang Tian, MD
Dr. Wenqiang Tian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HUABEI MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR THE COAL INDUSTRY.
Optum Primary and Specialty Care1236 N MAGNOLIA AVE, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 995-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bristol Park Medical Inc675 Camino de los Mares Ste 200, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 542-8865Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Practice4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 551-1090Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dr Tian is very thorough in his examination but, more importantly, he listens. His actions are based on not just his observations but his patient's as well.
About Dr. Wenqiang Tian, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- HUABEI MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR THE COAL INDUSTRY
Dr. Tian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tian speaks Chinese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tian.
