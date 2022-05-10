Overview

Dr. Wenjing Liu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.