Dr. Wenjing Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Wenjing Liu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Stein Eye Institute100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-5000
Wenjing Liu, M.D.360 San Miguel Dr Ste 410, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 200-6838
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I went in for a consultation I really had no expectations other than if it helps my eyes look a little better I would be happy Dr. Liu FAR EXCEEDED my expectations – there’s a posting of my before and 1 month after surgery – looks good – but you should see my eyes after 4 months – my wife and kids said I look 10 years younger – I didn’t tell my friends about the surgery but I received comments from them saying “You look really good – how many pounds have you lost If you are contemplating rejuvenating your eyes it’s a simple decision – call Dr. Wenjing Lie – she is a sweetheart and really cares about you and the procedure – I going to see her again so she can post a picture of my eyes after 4 months Regards, Todd
About Dr. Wenjing Liu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1023309499
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Duke Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Med
- Duke Univeristy
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
