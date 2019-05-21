See All Podiatrists in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Wenjay Sung, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Sung works at MHSCERXP in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Hospital of Southern California
    300 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 574-3621
  2. 2
    Global Podiatry Partners, Inc
    301 W Huntington Dr Ste 300, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 821-9323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Charcot Disease Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HealthPlus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Wenjay Sung, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649433129
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Russian Ilizarov Scientific Centre
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Cincinnati
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wenjay Sung, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sung accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sung has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Sung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.