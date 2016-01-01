Dr. Wenimar Salvador, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvador is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wenimar Salvador, MD
Overview
Dr. Wenimar Salvador, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Valdese, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge - Morganton.
Locations
Carolinas Hlthcare Syst Blue Ridge720 Malcolm Blvd, Valdese, NC 28690 Directions (828) 580-7536Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge - Morganton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wenimar Salvador, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salvador has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salvador accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salvador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvador. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvador.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salvador, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salvador appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.