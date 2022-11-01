Dr. Wendy Young, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Young, DPM
Overview
Dr. Wendy Young, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
-
1
Stony Brook Surgical Associates222 E Main St Ste 209, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 638-2800
-
2
Dr. Karen James, MD79 Middleville Rd, Northport, NY 11768 Directions (631) 261-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young is a smart, experienced, caring doctor. She treated and resolved my foot pain. I was recommended to her by a family member snd would recommend her without hesitation. She is undoubtedly the best of the best.
About Dr. Wendy Young, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Greek
- 1386615342
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young speaks Greek.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
