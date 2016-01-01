See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Pediatrics
Dr. Wendy Wu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Wu works at Neonatology (Newborn Medicine) in New York, NY.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma
Circumcision
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma

Circumcision Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysentery
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hives
Hydrocele
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Dehydration
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Wendy Wu, MD

    Pediatrics
    15 years of experience
    English
    1366601882
    Education & Certifications

    Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Wu works at Neonatology (Newborn Medicine) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wu's profile.

    Dr. Wu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

