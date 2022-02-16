Overview

Dr. Wendy Wu, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Wu works at Wendy H Wu DPM in Monterey Park, CA with other offices in San Gabriel, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.