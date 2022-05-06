Overview

Dr. Wendy Winckelbach, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. Winckelbach works at Southside Foot Clinic in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.