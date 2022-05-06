Dr. Wendy Winckelbach, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winckelbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Winckelbach, DPM
Overview
Dr. Wendy Winckelbach, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Locations
Southside Foot Clinic P C.33 E County Line Rd Ste B, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 882-9303
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Winkelbach for foot pain. She diagnosed the problem and helped to get me relief. I learned a few things along the way. She’s extremely personable and easy to talk with. I would recommend her and have several times.
About Dr. Wendy Winckelbach, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winckelbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winckelbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winckelbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winckelbach has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winckelbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Winckelbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winckelbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winckelbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winckelbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.