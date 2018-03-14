See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Wendy White, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wendy White, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste K114, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 (760) 321-5257

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Dyslipidemia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Anemia
Arthritis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Constipation
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Fibromyalgia
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Immunization Administration
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Osteopenia
Overweight
Proteinuria
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heartburn
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Wendy White, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922336114
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendy White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. White has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

