Dr. Wendy Weinstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



Dr. Weinstein works at Wendy L Weinstein MD in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.