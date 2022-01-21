See All Psychiatrists in Buffalo, NY
Psychiatry
Dr. Wendy Weinstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Dr. Weinstein works at Wendy L Weinstein MD in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Wendy L. Weinstein MD PC
    651 Delaware Ave Ste 201, Buffalo, NY 14202
    Brylin Hospitals
    1263 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Borderline Personality Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Group Psychotherapy
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Cognitive Function Testing
Combination Drug Dependence
Conversion Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Impulse Control Disorders
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Somatoform Disorders
Tobacco Use Disorder
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 21, 2022
    I was a patient of Dr Weinstein's for over 10 years until I moved from Buffalo in 2019. She came highly recommended and I highly recommend her. She was truly the best psychiatrist, and advisor I've ever had. She saved my life and if it had not been for her and my husband both working together to get me to accept my diagnosis and receive treatment I would have probably ended up broke, divorced and homeless or worse. She is extremely experienced, intelligent, and caring. She always returned my calls but I was diligent in my treatment, took my meds only as prescribed by her, and followed her instructions at all times.
    chantel Cooper — Jan 21, 2022
    About Dr. Wendy Weinstein, MD

    Psychiatry
    28 years of experience
    English
    1679523484
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendy Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Weinstein works at Wendy L Weinstein MD in Buffalo, NY.

    Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

