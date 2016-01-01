Dr. Wendy Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Watson, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Watson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Locations
Maricopa Integrated Health System570 W Brown Rd, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (602) 344-6553
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wendy Watson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1821292095
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
