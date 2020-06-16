See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Langhorne, PA
Overview

Dr. Wendy Warner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Warner works at Medicine In Balance in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medicine In Balance
    940 Town Center Dr Ste F90, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 397-8963

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 16, 2020
Dr. Warner is a wealth of knowledge. She is a caring person as well, and remembers everything I tell her about my life and health. She is able to integrate her vast medical knowledge into my circumstances and knows so much about hormones and the female body. She has changed my life tremendously. To quote my daughter..."I am no longer a crazy, dragon lady." I highly recommend Dr. Warner to any woman dealing with menopause or anything else.
— Jun 16, 2020
About Dr. Wendy Warner, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 36 years of experience
  • English
  • 1649311531
Education & Certifications

  • Temple University Hospital
  • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
  • University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
