Dr. Wendy Vargas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendy Vargas, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED|Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Vargas works at
Locations
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She shows she cares & takes time with patients.
About Dr. Wendy Vargas, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154581874
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Cornell University|New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Med Ctr
- Children's Hospital Boston/ Boston Medical Center
- Boston Combined Residency In Pediatrics|Childrens Hospital
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED|Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vargas has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vargas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vargas speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.
