Overview

Dr. Wendy Vandemark, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.



Dr. Vandemark works at Vandemark psychiatry and counseling in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Marijuana Addiction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.