Dr. Wendy Vandemark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendy Vandemark, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.
Dr. Vandemark works at
Locations
Vandemark Psychiatry and Counseling2109 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 232-4833
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vandermark is a very compassionate psychiatrist, who not only listens, but actually pays attention to you and your concerns when you speak. The atmosphere of her office is professional, and she cares about the health and well-being of her patients. I would highly recommend Dr. Vandermark to anyone who is searching for a doctor in her field.
About Dr. Wendy Vandemark, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386698231
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- University Of Akron
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandemark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandemark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandemark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandemark works at
Dr. Vandemark has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Marijuana Addiction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vandemark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandemark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandemark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandemark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandemark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.