Dr. Strawbridge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendy Strawbridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Strawbridge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Strawbridge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abingdon Healthcare for Women Pllc16000 Johnston Memorial Dr Ste 212, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 258-2732
-
2
Ballad Health Medical Associates1616 N Main St Ste 100B, Marion, VA 24354 Directions (276) 378-3920
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strawbridge?
If you are looking for a great GYN Dr. You will find it in Dr Wendy Strawbridge, in Abingdon, Va I have been going to her 32 yrs. She is one of the best. I would highly recommend her to anyone -
About Dr. Wendy Strawbridge, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1740289156
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strawbridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strawbridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strawbridge works at
Dr. Strawbridge has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strawbridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Strawbridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strawbridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strawbridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strawbridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.