Dr. Wendy Spangler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wendy Spangler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with Maricopa Med Center|St Joseph Hospital And Med Center
Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group5340 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (816) 325-2824Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Spangler performed surgery August 29. Pain had lasted several months after unsuccessful treatment. Physical therapy, epidural shot and massages were ineffective. Pain was immediately gone and after a 8 week recovery was playing golf again. Highly recommend Dr. Spangler.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1164496139
- Maricopa Med Center|St Joseph Hospital And Med Center
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Spangler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spangler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spangler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spangler has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spangler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Spangler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spangler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spangler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spangler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.