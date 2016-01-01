Overview

Dr. Wendy Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Smith works at Mayo Clinic Rochester Gonda in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.