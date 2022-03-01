Dr. Silversmith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendy Silversmith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendy Silversmith, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, South County Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Westerly Hospital.
Dr. Silversmith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coastal Rheumatology PC Inc.45 Wells St Ste 203B, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 348-2180
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silversmith?
I have been going to Dr. Silversmith for years now. She is the kindest Dr. I know. She listens to you, answers all questions, and really cares about your well being. Plus she is always smiling and friendly. Very knowledgeable about her specialty. She doesn’t rush you out of her office, and she is one of my favorite drs. (And unfortunately, I go to a few). I like that she is affiliated with Miriam Hospital, as one of the best places to be in RI. I wish I could give her more stars. She is just awesome! And I drive way over an hour to see her and it’s worth it.
About Dr. Wendy Silversmith, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1912944174
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silversmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silversmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silversmith works at
Dr. Silversmith has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silversmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Silversmith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silversmith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silversmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silversmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.