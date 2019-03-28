Overview

Dr. Wendy Schuen, MD is a Dermatologist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Nationwide Children's Hospital.



Dr. Schuen works at Ohio Skin Care Institute in New Albany, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dry Skin and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.