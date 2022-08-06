Dr. Satmary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendy Satmary, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Satmary, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Locations
- 1 3921 W Sunset Blvd Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90029 Directions (646) 661-1690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Satmary is a knowledgeable caring doctor! She takes her time to go over all issues I was facing . She answers all my questions during your visit and addresses all concerns . She values and respects you as her patient! She also answered my email questions !! I I felt genuinely cared about by her and 100% confident in the care she provided me! I highly recommend her , she is such a fantastic doctor!
About Dr. Wendy Satmary, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902977820
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Satmary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satmary.
