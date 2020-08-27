See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Wendy Sacks, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wendy Sacks, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Sacks works at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars-sinai Ellis Eye Center Spielberg
    8723 Alden Dr Ste 250, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-3870
  2. 2
    Cedars-sinai Outpatient Cancer Center
    8700 Beverly Blvd # 5610, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 233-2771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 27, 2020
    I would definitely recommend Dr Sacks. My recent visit with Dr Sacks was amazing. She was everything you hope a dr to be. Dr Sacks cares about her patients. Her kindness and empathy was so refreshing. She is compassionate and a great listener. I felt she cared a lot and by performing a test in her office saved me a great deal of stress and additional time. I was really impressed by Dr Sacks and coming from me that is a lot. Cedar Sinai is very fortunate to have such a great doctor. I am grateful. Thank you Dr Sacks!!! Liz was also extremely nice. I was able to get an appointment and the staff is great!!
    Eileen Golestani — Aug 27, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Wendy Sacks, MD
    About Dr. Wendy Sacks, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932374659
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
