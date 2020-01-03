Overview

Dr. Wendy Rush-Spinosa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Rush-Spinosa works at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.