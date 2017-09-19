See All Dermatologists in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Wendy Roberts, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wendy Roberts, MD is a Dermatologist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Roberts works at DESERT HAIR & PLASTIC SURGERY INSTITUTE in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Hair & Plastic Surgery Institute
    35280 Bob Hope Dr Ste 105, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 202-4481

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Hair Loss

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Wendy Roberts, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689663635
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NY Univ Hosp
    Residency
    • King/Drew Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Highland Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendy Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roberts works at DESERT HAIR & PLASTIC SURGERY INSTITUTE in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Roberts’s profile.

    Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

