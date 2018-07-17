Dr. Wendy Ripple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ripple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Ripple, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendy Ripple, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med.
Dr. Ripple works at
Locations
Pediatric Dermatology Associates of Erie3822 Colonial Ave Ste C, Erie, PA 16506 Directions
Pediatric Dermatology Associates of Erie3211 Liberty St Ste 302, Erie, PA 16508 Directions (814) 616-0321
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter's dermatologist left Erie & we needed to find new doctor fast to continue her medication. Office was extremely accommodating & got her appointment fast. The doctor is very nice & knowledgeable. She explained things that previous doctor did not. Office staff friendly as well. Great experience overall.
About Dr. Wendy Ripple, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1447224316
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hsp Pittsburgh
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ripple has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ripple accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ripple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ripple. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ripple.
