Dr. Wendy Powell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendy Powell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Mercy Philadelphia Hospital.
Dr. Powell works at
Locations
Mercy Women First Gynclgy Assoc5346 CEDAR AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19143 Directions (215) 747-6661
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Mercy Philadelphia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It's like small family..Close but caring. Spaces small but staff very customer oriented. Dr. Powell has very pleasant personality and patient oriented to listen and discuss your care with you.
About Dr. Wendy Powell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1447218771
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Chlamydia Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.