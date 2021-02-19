Overview

Dr. Wendy Perrott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Perrott works at You & Your Health Family Care in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.