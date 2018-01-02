Dr. Wendy Parish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Parish, MD
Dr. Wendy Parish, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Wendy R. Parish M.d. PC361 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-2677
Dr. Parish is not only knowledgeable but also very caring and runs on time.
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Parish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parish accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parish works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Parish. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parish.
