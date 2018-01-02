See All Dermatopathologists in Kingston, NY
Dr. Wendy Parish, MD

Dermatopathology
2.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wendy Parish, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.

Dr. Parish works at Wendy R. Parish M.d. PC in Kingston, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wendy R. Parish M.d. PC
    361 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 331-2677

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Wendy Parish, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154510659
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
