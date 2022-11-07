Overview

Dr. Wendy Newell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Newell works at Wolf Creek Surgeons in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.