Dr. Wendy Newell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Newell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendy Newell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Dr. Newell works at
Locations
-
1
Wolf Creek Surgeons P.A.103 Wolf Creek Blvd Ste 1, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 674-2420
-
2
Bayhealth Medical Center640 S State St, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 674-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newell?
She is so patient and full of empathy. She always makes me feel at ease and explains throughly. She’s overall a great person and a surgeon.
About Dr. Wendy Newell, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1447254073
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newell works at
Dr. Newell has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Newell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.