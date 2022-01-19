Dr. Wendy Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Myers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wendy Myers, MD is a Dermatologist in East Windsor, NJ.
Dr. Myers works at
Windsor Dermatology59 One Mile Rd Ext Ste G, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 443-4500
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Meyers is simply the kindest and most caring doctor I have had the privilege to work with!
- Dermatology
- English
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Acne, Fungal Nail Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.