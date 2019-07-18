Dr. Wendy Mooney, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Mooney, DDS
Overview
Dr. Wendy Mooney, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Edmond, OK.
Dr. Mooney works at
Locations
Dental Care of Edmond1308 N Kelly Ave, Edmond, OK 73003 Directions (405) 337-8248
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great. Very professional. Crown fits great.
About Dr. Wendy Mooney, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1558523308
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mooney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mooney accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mooney using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mooney works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mooney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mooney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.