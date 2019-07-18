Dr. Mikkelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendy Mikkelson, MD
Dr. Wendy Mikkelson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Center for Digestive Health2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 385-8600
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
She is an exceptional doctor. Absolutely wonderful!!!
About Dr. Wendy Mikkelson, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- General Surgery
