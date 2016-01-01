Dr. Wendy McFalda, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFalda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy McFalda, DO
Overview
Dr. Wendy McFalda, DO is a dermatologist in Clarkston, MI. Dr. McFalda completed a residency at Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital/Michigan State University. She currently practices at Clarkston Dermatology and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Clarkston Office5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 215, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (810) 220-4422Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Wendy McFalda, DO
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1528152196
Education & Certifications
- Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital/Michigan State University
- Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan
Admitting Hospitals
- Mclaren Oakland
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
