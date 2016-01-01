See All Dermatologists in Clarkston, MI
Dermatology
4.5 (990)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wendy McFalda, DO is a dermatologist in Clarkston, MI. Dr. McFalda completed a residency at Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital/Michigan State University. She currently practices at Clarkston Dermatology and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clarkston Office
    5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 215, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 220-4422
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Actinic Keratosis

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cradle Cap Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genetic Disease of the Skin Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lichen Simplex Chronicus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Oral Lichenoid Lesions Chevron Icon
Oral Mucous Membrane Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Parvovirus Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Porphyria Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Pyoderma Gangrenosum Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Roseola Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urticaria Due to Cold Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
  • CHAMPVA
  • Cigna
  • Cofinity
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • HAP Insurance
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Humana
  • Medico
  • MultiPlan
  • NGS CoreSource
  • Principal Life
  • Priority Health
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Wendy McFalda, DO

  • Dermatology
  • 22 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1528152196
Education & Certifications

  • Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital/Michigan State University
  • Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital
  • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
  • University of Michigan
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mclaren Oakland
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Patient Satisfaction

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 990 ratings
Patient Ratings (990)
5 Star
(849)
4 Star
(90)
3 Star
(19)
2 Star
(7)
1 Star
(25)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wendy McFalda, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFalda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McFalda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McFalda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McFalda has seen patients for Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McFalda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

990 patients have reviewed Dr. McFalda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFalda.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFalda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFalda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.